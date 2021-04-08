Brantford Police safely end crisis with armed man hold up in a city house

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police Service have safely ended a crisis situation that spanned three days and saw a city man confined to a house with weapons refusing to surrender himself to police.

The situation began Sunday, April 4, 2021, at approximately 1:21 p.m., when Brantford Police Service responded to reports of a man in crisis at a residence on Grey Street.

Officers attempted to speak with the man, who confined himself in the residence with weapons, while refusing to surrender himself to police.

Uniformed officers, negotiators, and the Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Team (MCRRT) responded in an effort to resolve the situation safely.

Police said while there was was no concern for public safety, out of an abundance of caution, roads in the immediate area were closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Shortly after 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 7, 2021 the person in crisis was apprehended and transported to hospital for assessment.

As this incident occurred over three days, BPS would like to thank Halton Police Service, Waterloo Regional Police Service, Guelph Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police for providing invaluable assistance. EMS and Brantford Fire were additional partners who contributed to a safe outcome for all involved.

Brantford Police Service would also like to thank area residents for their ongoing patience and concern while we worked to safely resolve this incident.

Due to the nature of the incident and related circumstances, the Brantford Police Service have notified the province’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU), which has invoked its mandate. As such, Brantford Police Service will be unable to provide further information or comment related to the incident.

