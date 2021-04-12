Daily
National News

Brantford Police seeking assistance in locating missing Six Nations woman

April 12, 2021 247 views

April 11, 2021

The Brantford Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 30-year-old female, Kayla Clause.

Kayla Clause is known to reside in Brantford and Hamilton and was last seen in Hamilton area on April 1, 2021.  She is described as female, Indigenous, 5’1”, medium build, brown hair, hazel eyes.  No clothing description is available.

The Brantford Police Service are concerned for the well-being of Kayla Clause and are seeking assistance from anyone who may have information which may assist in locating her.

If located, please contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.  Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

