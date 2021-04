BRANTFORD, ONT- A missing 30-year-old woman, Kayla Clause, has been safely located.

Kayla Clause, who resides in Brantford and Hamilton had been reported missing after not being seen since April 1, 2021 in Hamilton.

The Brantford Police Service said today Monday, April 12, 2021 she has been located and “we would like to thank the public for their concern and assistance.”

