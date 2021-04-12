Daily
National News

Six Nations Police charge seven in drug raid

April 12, 2021 1316 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Two Six Nations men are facing drug and weapons charges after Six Nations police spotted a grey Dodge Journey SUV attempting to reverse out of a laneway and stopped the vehicle.

Police said the two men inside the SUV were arrested along with others that were standing outside vehicles on the property and a man and woman who were inside the residence.

Six Nations Police said during the investigation and search they located:
– 22 calibre rifle
– Two .270 Rifles
– Large amount of Canadian currency.
– Cocaine: 30.1 grams
– Oxycodone pills.
– Cell phones / Digital scales.
– Stolen – Grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Gage Montour, 19 of Ohsweken is charged with:
– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Cocaine
– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking:  Oxycodone
– Ammunition: careless use X4
– Firearm: Unauthorized Possession X3
– Possession-Over $5000
– Possession-Under $5000
He was was held for a formal bail hearing.

Cameron Lyle Montour, 23, of Ohsweken is charged with:
– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Cocaine
– Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking: Oxycodone
– Ammunition: careless use X4
– Firearm: Unauthorized Possession X3
– Possession-Over $5000
– Possession-Under $5000
He was held for a formal bail hearing.
Five others were also charged during this investigation and later released on Undertakings with court dates of June 17th 2021. Police did not release what charges the five are facing.

