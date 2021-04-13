No action to be taken against judge who visited Saskatchewan Indigenous protest camp

REGINA- No action is to be taken against a judge who visited a protest camp on Saskatchewan’s legislature grounds two days after ruling the Metis man who set it up could stay there.

The Canadian Judicial Council says it received five complaints last year after Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Graeme Mitchell was shown posing for photographs and accepting ceremonial gifts at the camp.

Tristen Durocher sought to draw attention to high Indigenous suicide rates when he walked more than 600 kilometres from northern Saskatchewan, set up a teepee on the legislature grounds in Regina and started a fast.

The provincial government tried to force Durocher to leave the grounds and Mitchell was the judge who heard the case in court.

A judicial council panel decided that Mitchell’s conduct was inconsistent with the ethical obligations judges are sworn to uphold, but the matter isn’t serious enough to warrant his removal.

The chair of the Judicial Conduct Committee has directed that the matter be closed with no further action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2021.

