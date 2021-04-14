Slider
Sports

Brandon Montour traded headed to the sunny south

April 14, 2021 91 views
Brandon Montour was traded to the Florida Panthers on April 10, where he will be expected to play a big role.

By Josh Giles Writer Six Nations born and raised NHL defenseman Brandon Montour is a Buffalo Sabre no more. Montour is being shipped out a day before his 27th birthday, to the Florida Panthers for a 2021 third-round pick in the NHL Draft. Montour is expected to relieve some of the weight that was carried by Panther’s star Aaron Ekblad who was having a phenomenal season with 11 goals and 11 assists in the first half of the season before suffering a broken leg. Panthers coach Joel Quenneville also liked the pick-up of Montour. “Brings some puck-moving ability on the back end,” he said, “He’s mobile, could get some power-play time.” With a new start, Montour spoke to the media briefly on Monday afternoon, where he started off in saying,…

