Brandon Montour traded headed to the sunny south

By Josh Giles Writer Six Nations born and raised NHL defenseman Brandon Montour is a Buffalo Sabre no more. Montour is being shipped out a day before his 27th birthday, to the Florida Panthers for a 2021 third-round pick in the NHL Draft. Montour is expected to relieve some of the weight that was carried by Panther’s star Aaron Ekblad who was having a phenomenal season with 11 goals and 11 assists in the first half of the season before suffering a broken leg. Panthers coach Joel Quenneville also liked the pick-up of Montour. “Brings some puck-moving ability on the back end,” he said, “He’s mobile, could get some power-play time.” With a new start, Montour spoke to the media briefly on Monday afternoon, where he started off in saying,…



