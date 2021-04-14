GRE donates skids of Wahta Springs water to Six Nations agencies

By Victoria Gray Writer Water, water everywhere, with every drop to drink. Grand River Enterprises Inc. (GRE) donated entire skids of Wahta Springs bottled water to six different community agencies on Six Nations on Friday, April 9 because to give back. Tony Skye, manager of GRE’s Canadian Room Warehouse said the donations were meant to support the community in any way the company could. “Everybody needs fresh drinking water,” he said. “It just feels good to donate and give back to the community.” Steve Williams, president of GRE said the company purchased all of the water Wahta Springs had in stock when the COVID-19 pandemic started last March and squirreled it away in case any one, on any reserve in Ontario GRE delivers product to was having problems through the…



