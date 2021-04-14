OHL could be facing the end of their season soon

By Josh Giles Writer The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has seen some hard times, and the latest shutdown of Ontario hasn’t made things any easier. The league was expected to make an announcement about the coming season at the beginning of April, but they have since been radio silent on the matter, and players are getting impatient. Turtle Island News spoke to Ottawa 67’s rookie Steven Laforme to see what he has heard from the league. “I haven’t really heard anything. They were supposed to get something out at the beginning of April and no one knows. I’ve talked to my teammates and the GM and no one really has a for sure answer,” he said. Laforme has had a positive attitude toward the multiple season pushbacks, but he’s trying…



