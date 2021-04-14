Sports
ticker

OHL could be facing the end of their season soon

April 14, 2021 75 views
Steven Laforme has been staying in shape at home and making the best of his time with life in lockdown. (Submitted Photo)

By Josh Giles Writer The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has seen some hard times, and the latest shutdown of Ontario hasn’t made things any easier. The league was expected to make an announcement about the coming season at the beginning of April, but they have since been radio silent on the matter, and players are getting impatient. Turtle Island News spoke to Ottawa 67’s rookie Steven Laforme to see what he has heard from the league. “I haven’t really heard anything. They were supposed to get something out at the beginning of April and no one knows. I’ve talked to my teammates and the GM and no one really has a for sure answer,” he said. Laforme has had a positive attitude toward the multiple season pushbacks, but he’s trying…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Grand River Enterprises is donating skids of water not only to Six Nations agencies like the Six Nations Food Bank but to agencies at First Nation communities across Ontario. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

GRE donates skids of Wahta Springs water to Six Nations agencies

April 14, 2021 194

By Victoria Gray Writer Water, water everywhere, with every drop to drink. Grand River Enterprises Inc.…

Read more
Local News

SN Cannabis Commission legal authority under question

April 14, 2021 112

By Victoria Gray Writer The Six Nations Cannabis Commission (SNCC) may be denying community members licenses…

Read more