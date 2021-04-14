Local News
ticker

Six Nations working on a hospice

April 14, 2021 78 views

By Victoria Gray Writer The loss of 16 people at Six Nations in a four month period has pointed to the need for a hospice here, Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) Human Services committee was told Wednesday (April7th). Lori Montour, Six Nations Long Term Care, Home and Community Care manager was updating the committee on palliative care in the community when she announced she had funding available to build a hospice at Six Nations but needs 10 acres of land from SNEC to build it on. She said she had a number of possible funding sources. “We just need support getting to know which way to go and we will need that support on going for staff, and support to maintain the building and that sort of thing. There’s still…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Grand River Enterprises is donating skids of water not only to Six Nations agencies like the Six Nations Food Bank but to agencies at First Nation communities across Ontario. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

GRE donates skids of Wahta Springs water to Six Nations agencies

April 14, 2021 199

By Victoria Gray Writer Water, water everywhere, with every drop to drink. Grand River Enterprises Inc.…

Read more
Local News

SN Cannabis Commission legal authority under question

April 14, 2021 112

By Victoria Gray Writer The Six Nations Cannabis Commission (SNCC) may be denying community members licenses…

Read more