Local News
SN Cannabis Commission: $3 million in projected cost documents say

April 14, 2021 94 views
SNCC and SNEC at a recent public zoom meeting

By Lynda Powless Editor The Six Nations Cannabis Commission (SNCC) has projected costs to establish an industry at Six Nations will hit almost $3 million before any structures are built or sales made according to SNCC budget documents obtained by Turtle Island News. The 70 page budget shows the SNCC asking Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) for almost $2 million in funding for the 2020-21 fiscal year and over $1 million this year (2021-2022) for consultants, SNCC directors and licensing. The documents obtained by Turtle Island News include the SNCC two year budget, consultant contracts and fees and commissioners costs among others. The documents also indicate funding has been allocated from the community’s own source revenue received from the Brantford casino. Six Nations receives $4.5 million annually over 20 years…

