SN Cannabis Commission legal authority under question

By Victoria Gray Writer The Six Nations Cannabis Commission (SNCC) may be denying community members licenses to sell cannabis on the territory even though they have no legal authority to do so – and they know it. Turtle Island News obtained emails sent between Six Nation Elected Council (SNEC) and the SNCC commissioners discussing their lack of legal and jurisdictional authority. The emails describe the lack of authority resulting from no jurisdictional negotiations between SNEC and the federal government having taken place and that they aren’t ready to go there yet. The Ontario Alcohol and Gaming Commission is the current provincial regulatory body issuing licenses to retail cannabis stores in Ontario including on-reserve. One of the conditions to obtain a license for on reserve growing or selling, from Ontario or…



