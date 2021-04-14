Local News
ticker

SN Cannabis Commission legal authority under question

April 14, 2021 113 views

By Victoria Gray Writer The Six Nations Cannabis Commission (SNCC) may be denying community members licenses to sell cannabis on the territory even though they have no legal authority to do so – and they know it. Turtle Island News obtained emails sent between Six Nation Elected Council (SNEC) and the SNCC commissioners discussing their lack of legal and jurisdictional authority. The emails describe the lack of authority resulting from no jurisdictional negotiations between SNEC and the federal government having taken place and that they aren’t ready to go there yet. The Ontario Alcohol and Gaming Commission is the current provincial regulatory body issuing licenses to retail cannabis stores in Ontario including on-reserve. One of the conditions to obtain a license for on reserve growing or selling, from Ontario or…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Grand River Enterprises is donating skids of water not only to Six Nations agencies like the Six Nations Food Bank but to agencies at First Nation communities across Ontario. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

GRE donates skids of Wahta Springs water to Six Nations agencies

April 14, 2021 199

By Victoria Gray Writer Water, water everywhere, with every drop to drink. Grand River Enterprises Inc.…

Read more
SNCC and SNEC at a recent public zoom meeting
Local News

SN Cannabis Commission: $3 million in projected cost documents say

April 14, 2021 94

By Lynda Powless Editor The Six Nations Cannabis Commission (SNCC) has projected costs to establish an…

Read more