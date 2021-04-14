Tehoka Nanticoke released from UAlbany

By Josh Giles Writer The University of Albany (UAlbany) Men’s Lacrosse team is one of the premier destinations for some of the best Indigenous lacrosse talent to come out of. One of those talents is Tehoka Nanticoke from Six Nations. But they will now have to go without Nanticoke as UAlbany, and Nanticoke himself have decided to go their separate ways. A representative from UAlbany announced the move in March in a statement. “The University of Albany men’s lacrosse program and head coach Scott Marr have announced the dismissal of Tehoka Nanticoke from the program. Nanticoke was dismissed based on internal team issues. Marr and the program wish Nanticoke well moving forward. There will be no further comment at this time.” No details surfaced of what happened to cause the…
