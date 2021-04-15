Daily
National News

Residential school building at Lower Post, B.C., to be demolished, replaced 

April 15, 2021 34 views

VICTORIA- A former residential school building in the remote British Columbia community of Lower Post will be demolished and replaced after decades of lobbying efforts by local Indigenous leaders.

The federal and B.C. governments say construction on a new, $13.5-million project is set to start in June and expected to be complete by next year.

B.C. Premier John Horgan, federal Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller and area Indigenous leaders, including Deputy Chief Harlan Schilling of the Daylu Dena Council at Lower Post, made the announcement today during a virtual news conference.

Horgan says he was moved to work with the federal government to replace the residential school building after local elders told him during a visit that some people feared stepping inside the place where they suffered physical and sexual abuse.

The building has been serving as the Daylu Dena Council’s band office, a post office and employment centre for the estimated 175 residents of the community, located near the B.C.-Yukon border.

Schilling says it’s been devastating knowing the hurt many elders have been holding inside over the years but the building’s demolition will finally bring some relief.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2021.

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Six Nations COVID-19 active cases rise, health services has no explanation

April 15, 2021 75

Six Nations now has 10 active COVID-19 cases in the community an increase from six on…

Read more
Daily

‘Shocked and horrified’: Video shows security in altercation with Indigenous woman 

April 15, 2021 89

The FreshCo grocery store on 33rd Street and Avenue C North in Saskatoon fired a security…

Read more

Leave a Reply