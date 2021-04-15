‘Shocked and horrified’: Video shows security in altercation with Indigenous woman 

The FreshCo grocery store on 33rd Street and Avenue C North in Saskatoon fired a security guard after video was shared of the man attempting to handcuff an Indigenous woman he wrestled to the ground and kneed her in the back after she tried to get into her vehicle on April 14, 2021.

SASKATOON -The owner of a Saskatoon grocery store says he was “shocked and horrified” by a video circulating online showing a security guard in a physical altercation with an Indigenous woman accused of shoplifting.

Chris Fowler has posted on FreshCo’s Facebook page that the encounter should never have happened and that the security guard’s contract with the store has been terminated.

The nine-minute video posted on social media on Wednesday shows a man kneeling on a woman as he attempts to handcuff her in the store’s parking lot.

Bystanders question the man’s actions as he and the woman continue to struggle, both yelling for help and making accusations.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, which represents 74 First Nations Saskatchewan, is calling for charges against the guard.

It says Indigenous women are disproportionately targeted and victimized.

Fowler, a Metis father of two, says the store is co-operating with an investigation into what happened.

