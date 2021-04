Six Nations now has 10 active COVID-19 cases in the community an increase from six on Friday April 9, 2021 and the numbers of people in isolation has almost doubled since Friday, April 9, 2021 when 66 people were in isolation to 121 Tuesday, a difference of 55 people. Six Nations Health Services has not explained the sudden increase.

