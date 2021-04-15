Six Nations loses 10th person to COVID-19

COVID-19 Numbers on Six Nations as of April 14, 2021 at 13:27 hours/1:37pm.

By Victoria Gray

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-The COVID-19 virus has claimed a 10th community member.

The Six Nations Elected Council announced the passing of another community member on April 14 due to complications with COVID-19 passed on April 12.

SNEC send their condolences and good medicine to the family and community members affected by the loss.

Last week, Six Nations moved into Alert Level Red when the province moved into lockdown amid concerns about the growing COVID-19 numbers in communities and the spread of COVID-19 variants.

“We must stay vigilant as a community and continue to follow public health guidelines to protect ourselves and each other against these variants,’ an SNEC press release said.

There are currently four active cases of COVID-19 in the community, with two new cases reported April 12. it brings the total number of cases in the community since the beginning of the pandemic to 447. There are currently 121 people in self-isolation, up from 66. There was no explanation for the sudden increase in people in isolation, up 55. There have been six cases of the UK variant of concern identified, up from four. There are currently no community members in the hospital and with the latest death the total of deaths in the community has risen to 10.

Vaccinations are underway and more people are signing up for their second vaccination 2,211 people have received their first vaccination and of those 676 have gotten their second dose. That brings the percentage of eligible members vaccinated to eight per cent. Those who were vaccinated off-reserve are asked to call Six Nations Health Services at 519-445-2418 to help them keep track of the percentage of members vaccinated.

Brantford has reported two record breaking days for positive COVID-19 cases. On April 13 they reported 41 cases and on April 14, 58 cases. Those are the highest positive case days since January when it reported 167 cases in one week. Brantford Brant is now at a total of 2,192 cases with 190 cases of the UK variant, 30 cases of the UK and E484K variant, 11 E484K variants and two Brazil variants. There are 12 people in hospital and 14 people have died.

Haldimand-Norfolk Health and Social Services is reporting 191 active cases, with 21 reported on April 11, 18 n April 12 and one on April 13, bringing their total to 1,880. There have been 40 COVID-19 related deaths.

Hamilton has reported 201 new cases bringing the total currently active cases to 1,224. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,582 with 337 fatalities.

To learn more about restrictions under Alert Level Red, to sign up for a vaccine or more information about the COVID-19 response visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca.

