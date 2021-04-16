Brantford Police warn charges could follow if large gathering held in city this weekend

By Victoria Gray

Writer

BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford Police are asking the community to avoid gatherings and to follow the provincial stay-at-home order after learning a large gathering is being planned for this weekend.

Brantford Police Service said a large gathering planned for Saturday afternoon on April 17, near Henry Street and Wayne Gretzky Parkway.

“In the interest of public safety, we ask members of the public not to congregate in large gatherings and to avoid the area,” a Brantford Police press release said.

The Government of Ontario, with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, issued an Emergency Brake Shutdown that went into effect April 3, and upgraded that to a full province-wide emergency Stay-at-Home Order that went into effect April 8.

These measures were put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Taking part in planned or unplanned large gatherings, including protests and demonstrations is a violation of those emergency orders.

“The Brantford Police Service recognizes the Charter protected right of any group to assemble peacefully in order to draw public attention to a specific cause so long as such a gathering does not breach any applicable statutes or municipal by-laws. Any gathering, regardless of its intended purpose, which is over the legal limit, will merit an appropriate police response in order to enhance community safety concerns,” Brantford Police said in a press release.

The emergency order prohibits gatherings of more than five people, or one household with the exception of people who live alone. They are allowed to gather with one other household for mental health reasons.

“As it is our duty to ensure the safety and well-being of the public, officers will de-escalate potential situations, but have the ability to enforce orders related to the shutdown as well as other provincial and federal laws, should this be necessary,” the press release said.

After a large gathering on April 3, officers identified organizers and to-date, a total of 27 breaches of the Provincial Reopening Act for Failing to Comply with a Continued 7.0.2 Order were issued following the event. The investigation is ongoing and more charges may come.

Brantford Police remind community members that any gatherings on private property without permission from the owner is an offence under the Trespass to Property Act.

Brantford Police will continue to work wth the City of Brantford Bylaw Enforcement and Public Health departments to go to large gatherings and will “take steps to ensure the safety of the community as a whole.”

Brantford Police encourage the community to stay home and support the health care system and its workers to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

“BPS continues to provide public safety services to the community we serve and supports the efforts of federal, provincial and local health authorities to limit the transmission of COVID-19, including the government-mandated Emergency Brake Shutdown during this pandemic. We appreciate the public’s ongoing support of these measures,” he press release said.

Traffic delays or temporary street closures in the area may occur

Add Your Voice