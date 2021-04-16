Premier Doug Ford “Stay Home” order extended

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is extending the Stay at Home order for two more weeks and not only increasing police enforcement but granting new powers to stop people and enforce the law against large gatherings.

He said Friday, April 16 2021, police will now be able to stop and question anyone who is not in their home and will be able to stop a vehicle and inquire why they are not in their home.

The stricter COVID measures are effective Saturday April 17, 2021. All outdoor non-essential social events and outdoor recreational amendities including golf courses or playgrounds will be closed. Weddings and funerals limited, workplace non-essentional rules will continue to apply.

He said Ontario is “setting up checkpoints” along its borders with neighbouring provinces of Manitoba and Quebec in a move to limit the spread of the third wave of the coronavirus across the province and calling for the tightening up international borders.

Ontario set a record for new COVID-19 cases for a second straight day on Friday, reporting 4,812 more.

The two week addition brings the Stay at Home order to a total of six week

Premier Ford said the variants are increasing in dangerous numbers and spreading in hot spots. He said 20 per cent of the province has 80 per cent of the problem now.

He said they need to use vaccines to hit hot spots and is encouraging the federal government to send more to Ontario. He said the modelling shows “more vaccines mean fewer cases.”

He said “it means we get out of this sooner”. He said to the federal government about COVID-19 vaccines “we need them now.”

He said they are adding another 700-1000 new beds being added to hospitals.

He said Ontario residents have the most important role to play “stay home. We will not rest until this virus is beaten.”

This is a live story and new information will be added as it becomes available.

