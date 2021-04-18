Brantford Police investigate homicide

BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford Police are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact them after a man was killed Saturday after suffering a number of gunshot injuries .

Police said shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, the Brantford Police patrol section responded alongside EMS personnel to an Alfred Street residence after receiving reports of a man with gunshot injuries. Police found a deceased man having succumbed to injuries sustained from gunshot wounds. This incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Police were on scene in the Alfred Street area throughout the day and ask for members of the public to please avoid the area while officers continue the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have observed anyone or anything suspicious to contact the Brantford Police Service Major Crime Unit at 519-756-7050 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477, 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

Police do not believe this to be a random incident.

Further details to be released as they become available.

