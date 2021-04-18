Daily
Developers file $200 million damages claim for Caledonia housing development under land dispute protest

April 18, 2021 264 views
  A photo of the 1492 Land Back Lane camp in August 2020. The camp has changed significantly over the months with tents and makeshift housing turning to a Tiny House development on the site. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
By Lynda Powless
Editor.
CALEDONIA-A $200 million damages claim has been filed against, among others, the Attorney General of Canada, Ontario, and the OPP by developers of the McKenzie Meadows housing subdivision at Caledonia  that has been under a protest known as 1492 Land Back Lane for almost a yearFoxgate Developments Inc.,  Ballantry Homes and Losani Homes filed a state of claim Thursday April 15th against government and police for ““negligence, malfeasance and failure to act in a reasonable manner” that “could have prevented the illegal or continued occupation.” The suit cites “the past and current illegal occupation of the construction site at 1535 McKenzie Rd.”

Foxgate Developments aerial photo, which shows the 1492 Land Back Lane camp at McKenzie Meadows, as an exhibit in Ontario Superior Court in September 2020.

The site was expected to see 218 detached homes and townhouses constructed on the former farmland as part of the first phase of a bigger development that would then expand and border the Six Nations of the Grand River community.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.The claim also says the OPP “have intentionally and without right allowed the lands to be a safe haven for illegal activity.”

In Feb., residents, businesses and home buyers filed class action suits.

Foxgate cites damages, including specific, general and aggravated damages, as well as damage to reputation.

“There are hundreds of home buyers, contractors, suppliers and their families affected by the ongoing occupation,” said William Liske, vice-president and chief legal officer for Foxgate.
“The McKenzie development and its waiting home buyers will not agree to be the sacrificial lambs in a dispute between the various levels of government and any protesters.”

Foxgate Developments did not return Turtle Island News requests for comment.

