Developers file $200 million damages claim for Caledonia housing development under land dispute protest

The site has been under protest since July 19, 2020 by a group of Haudenosaunee/Six Nations people who have reclaimed the land as unceded Haudenosaunee territory. In addition to the $200 million damages claim Foxgate is asking both the federal and provincial governments to confirm no claim exists against what it describes as its “lawful title to the lands.”

Foxgate Developments had entered into an agreement with the Six Nations Band Council but failed to hold talks with the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council (HCC).

In August 2020 the HCC released a statement that read :

“As you are aware, a number of steps have recently been taken by Haudenosaunee people to protect our lands, rights, and interests which has included the lawful use, occupation and possession of our lands by our People on the proposed Mckenzie Meadows residential development site. The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council is opposed to this development and as the holder of collective rights for the Haudenosaunee people has not granted any type of consent which would allow this development to proceed. This development is proceeding in our ‘red zone’ which clearly sets out there will be a development moratorium within his area.”

The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council also called “on the governments of Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Ford to sit down in good faith and return to the negotiation table to address land issues with the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council.”

The statement said the HCCC has a process for granting consent in the red zone development areas but that Foxgate had not followed the process for the McKenzie Road development.

Foxgate did meet briefly with the HCCC’s Haudenosaunee Development Institute (HDI) representatives but walked away from the talks. Instead signing an agreement with the Six Nations Elected Council who agreed:

To publicly support the development as it proceeds, including expressions and statements of ongoing support and commitment to the development (as may reasonably be requested from the owner from time to time);

To not interfere with or disrupt the development, whether by protest, blockade or any other manner of interference; and

To use all reasonable efforts to work with the owner to support a cessation of any action conducted by any member of any First Nations that is intended or is reasonably likely to delay, frustrate or interfere with the development. If the owner must seek legal remedies to deal with such action or conduct, or respond to any legal action which may be brought by any third party, SNEC shall support the owner and shall provide confirmation of such support in such form as may be reasonably requested or required by the owner, provided that SNEC is reimbursed by the owner for the legal expenses that SNEC incurs in connection with the provision of SNEC’s support. The document was signed by former elected chief Ava Hill June 18, 2019. In return, the developers — Ballantry and Losani Homes — agreed to transfer $200,000 to the elected council. The documents state $196,000 of that money would be placed in a land banking account. The developers said Six Nations was “accommodated” first in 2016 with 42.3 acres and again in 2019 with a $325,000 payment that was put into a land banking account