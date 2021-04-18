Developers file $200 million damages claim for Caledonia housing development under land dispute protest

Editor.
The site was expected to see 218 detached homes and townhouses constructed on the former farmland as part of the first phase of a bigger development that would then expand and border the Six Nations of the Grand River community.
The statement said the HCCC has a process for granting consent in the red zone development areas but that Foxgate had not followed the process for the McKenzie Road development.
- To publicly support the development as it proceeds, including expressions and statements of ongoing support and commitment to the development (as may reasonably be requested from the owner from time to time);
- To not interfere with or disrupt the development, whether by protest, blockade or any other manner of interference; and
- To use all reasonable efforts to work with the owner to support a cessation of any action conducted by any member of any First Nations that is intended or is reasonably likely to delay, frustrate or interfere with the development. If the owner must seek legal remedies to deal with such action or conduct, or respond to any legal action which may be brought by any third party, SNEC shall support the owner and shall provide confirmation of such support in such form as may be reasonably requested or required by the owner, provided that SNEC is reimbursed by the owner for the legal expenses that SNEC incurs in connection with the provision of SNEC’s support. The document was signed by former elected chief Ava Hill June 18, 2019. In return, the developers — Ballantry and Losani Homes — agreed to transfer $200,000 to the elected council. The documents state $196,000 of that money would be placed in a land banking account. The developers said Six Nations was “accommodated” first in 2016 with 42.3 acres and again in 2019 with a $325,000 payment that was put into a land banking account
In Feb., residents, businesses and home buyers filed class action suits.
Foxgate cites damages, including specific, general and aggravated damages, as well as damage to reputation.
“There are hundreds of home buyers, contractors, suppliers and their families affected by the ongoing occupation,” said William Liske, vice-president and chief legal officer for Foxgate.
“The McKenzie development and its waiting home buyers will not agree to be the sacrificial lambs in a dispute between the various levels of government and any protesters.”
Foxgate Developments did not return Turtle Island News requests for comment.