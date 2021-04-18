Six Nations woman charged in theft from elderly man

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police have charged a 27-year old woman after an elderly man with a walker has his cash stolen while he sat in a vehicle outside a Second Line variety store Sunday, March 28th, 2021, at 12:31 PM.

Police said the 79 year-old- man had been in the store, making a purchase with cash that he had in an envelope in the breast pocket of his jacket. A woman appeared to have been watching the payment transaction and then left the store.

The elderly gentleman required the use of a walker to assist him in exiting the store. Police said the victim’s friend was loading the walker into the rear of the vehicle, while the victim sat in the front passenger seat when a woman who had been outside the store, smoking a cigarette approached the man while he was seated in the vehicle, with his door open. The woman reached in through the open door and grabbed the envelope from his pocket, closed the door and ran eastbound across the parking lot.

During the investigation, police identified the suspect. Police have charged Brittany Jean Maracle, 27, of Ohsweken, with Theft under $5000. She was arrested and held for a formal bail hearing on April 16th, 2021.

