Daily
National News

Addressing Indigenous needs in the 2021 Federal Budget

April 21, 2021 38 views

By Josie Fiegehen

 Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The federal budget was announced yesterday, and with that bringing $18 billion in new money to indigenous communities.

The proposed 2021 budget on Indigenous spending is a 300 percent jump from the $4.5 billion announced in the spring 2019 budget.

Indigenous communities will receive an additional $1.2 billion in response to COVID-19 measures. This will ensure support to hire nurses, help at-risk people to isolate, and provide PPE to those who need it, and ensure the unique needs of the first nations, Metis, Inuit and on and off reserve urban indigenous communities are met through the pandemic.

Beginning in 2022-23, $125.2 million allocated will aid in supplying First Nations access to clean water, and to help ensure the safe delivery of health and social services on reserve.

The pandemic has highlighted the overwhelming need for mental health support in our communities.  The proposed budget allocates $597.6 million over the span of three years to go to mental health and wellness based organizations for the First Nations, Inuit and Metis Nation.

Indigenous infrastructure is allocated $6 billion over four-five years to support the immediate demands of infrastructure projects in First Nations, Inuit, and Metis communities.

Early learning and child care programs designed by and with Indigenous families and communities will receive a proposed $2.5 billion over five years to build on these programs.

$13.4 million over 5 years will be given to Canadian Heritage for events and programs to commemorate the history and legacy of residential schools, and to honour survivors, their families and communities.  This will also support the celebrations and events around the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, observed annually on September 30th.

The budget report highlights that currently only 36% of Indigenous-led businesses are owned by women.  This budget proposes a $22 million investment in the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association’s Indigenous Women’s Entrepreneurship Initiative.

One of the most notable investments brought forth in this proposed budget for Indigenous communities, the government is accelerating work on the National Action Plan in response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls’ Calls for Justice and the implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commissions Calls to Action.  The 2021 budget proposes an additional $2.2 billion over 5 years, and $160.9 million ongoing.

The Native Women’s Association of Canada said it is encouraged at first glance of the budget, with money being allocated to deal with the tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse people.

“We will take a few days to go over the numbers to determine how much will actually flow to Indigenous women’s groups to deal with urgent issues such as the fallout of the pandemic, mental health, and economic development and growth,” NWAC shares.

“We will also be consulting with experts, Elders, and our grassroots members to hear what they have to say.”

A full break-down of the federal budget’s allocation of funds to Indigenous communities can be found here.

Josie Fiegehen  is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the SAULTONLINE.COM . The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Cedars, White Pines, Sugar Maples and more...Alara, Hunter and Jr., MacNaughton Turtle Island News mini “staff” are all ready to mark Earth Day with a Free Tree Drive-Thru Thursday, April 22.
National News

Earth Day April 22! Turtle Island News is ready for you with free trees, trees, trees

April 21, 2021 143

Cedars, White Pines, Sugar Maples and more…Ryleigh, Hunter and Jr., MacNaughton Turtle Island News mini “staff” are…

Read more
A photo of the 1492 Land Back Lane camp in August 2020. The camp has changed significantly over the months with tents and makeshift housing turning to a Tiny House development on the site. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

McKenzie Meadows developer files $200 million damages claim

April 21, 2021 69

By Lynda Powless Editor CALEDONIA-A $200 million damages claim has been filed against, among others, the…

Read more

Leave a Reply