Daily
Editorial

Earth Day is about doing it better

April 21, 2021 44 views

In 2010 Iceland’s volcano rumbled and blew smoke and ash into the air. While it may have been a crisis the planet breathed a sigh of relief. Why? People led greener lives. As a result of the volcano greenhouse gas emissions plummeted, because air travel was grounded for weeks. The COVID-19 pandemic is having a similar effect on the planet’s health and as time goes on, changing the way we live. There have been significant decreases in air pollution and emissions. Before we start the harrahs scientists believe these effects are likely temporary with people returning to business as normal while others say the pandemic could set us back. Looking at the economics of a pandemic, there is certainly no marker of substantiality when a reduction of emissions come at…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Addressing Indigenous needs in the 2021 Federal Budget

April 21, 2021 42

By Josie Fiegehen  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The federal budget was announced yesterday, and with that…

Read more
Cedars, White Pines, Sugar Maples and more...Alara, Hunter and Jr., MacNaughton Turtle Island News mini “staff” are all ready to mark Earth Day with a Free Tree Drive-Thru Thursday, April 22.
National News

Earth Day April 22! Turtle Island News is ready for you with free trees, trees, trees

April 21, 2021 145

Cedars, White Pines, Sugar Maples and more…Ryleigh, Hunter and Jr., MacNaughton Turtle Island News mini “staff” are…

Read more