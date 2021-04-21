Earth Day is about doing it better

In 2010 Iceland’s volcano rumbled and blew smoke and ash into the air. While it may have been a crisis the planet breathed a sigh of relief. Why? People led greener lives. As a result of the volcano greenhouse gas emissions plummeted, because air travel was grounded for weeks. The COVID-19 pandemic is having a similar effect on the planet’s health and as time goes on, changing the way we live. There have been significant decreases in air pollution and emissions. Before we start the harrahs scientists believe these effects are likely temporary with people returning to business as normal while others say the pandemic could set us back. Looking at the economics of a pandemic, there is certainly no marker of substantiality when a reduction of emissions come at…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice