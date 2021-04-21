Help is on the way to rebuild the Native Horizons Treatment Centre

By Victoria Gray Writer MISSISSAUGAS OF CREDIT FIRST NATION-Help is no longer just on the horizon, but finally on the way to the Native Horizons Treatment Centre in the form of almost $5 million in federal and provincial funding. Native Horizons Treatment Centre was destroyed by a fire exactly 28 months ago, and last week both federal and provincial officials announced $3,556,553 is coming in federal aid and another $916,082 is coming from Ontario to build the much needed treatment centre. Native Horizons will contribute $916,004 towards the total $5.3 million needed to rebuild the centre. Wanda Smith, executive director of Native Horizons Treatment Centre is thrilled the project will finally be underway this year. “Native Horizons Treatment Centre Board, staff and communities are truly grateful for the approval of…



