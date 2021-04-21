Local News
ticker

Kawenni:io/Gaweni:yo Private School not high federal funding list

April 21, 2021 65 views
Kawenni:io/Gaweni:yo Private School has been trying to build a new school for over 20 years and now Six Nations Elected Council says funding from Indigenous Services Canada may never come suggesting instead a combination of Six Nations own source funding and ISC funding may have to build the school. (Image above is architect’s rendering.)

By Victoria Gray Writer Kawenni:io/Gaweni:yo Private School needs $16 million to build a school and is pushing Six Nations Elected Council to help make it happen. Ruby Jacobs, spokesperson for the school, Principal Jeremy Green and supporter Amos Key Jr. gave a presentation at SNEC’s council meeting on April 13 and told council they wanted movement on the project immediately. Jacobs told councillors the project is shovel ready with architectural drawings, and budgets finished, but Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) has a list of projects in different communities to fund and Kawenni:io/Gaweni:yo is 22nd on that list. “We need to get moving again. I know you have a lot of projects council; this one has been hanging around 33 years. A lot of work been done, just highlights and then folks…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Addressing Indigenous needs in the 2021 Federal Budget

April 21, 2021 42

By Josie Fiegehen  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The federal budget was announced yesterday, and with that…

Read more
Cedars, White Pines, Sugar Maples and more...Alara, Hunter and Jr., MacNaughton Turtle Island News mini “staff” are all ready to mark Earth Day with a Free Tree Drive-Thru Thursday, April 22.
National News

Earth Day April 22! Turtle Island News is ready for you with free trees, trees, trees

April 21, 2021 145

Cedars, White Pines, Sugar Maples and more…Ryleigh, Hunter and Jr., MacNaughton Turtle Island News mini “staff” are…

Read more