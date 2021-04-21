Kawenni:io/Gaweni:yo Private School not high federal funding list

By Victoria Gray Writer Kawenni:io/Gaweni:yo Private School needs $16 million to build a school and is pushing Six Nations Elected Council to help make it happen. Ruby Jacobs, spokesperson for the school, Principal Jeremy Green and supporter Amos Key Jr. gave a presentation at SNEC’s council meeting on April 13 and told council they wanted movement on the project immediately. Jacobs told councillors the project is shovel ready with architectural drawings, and budgets finished, but Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) has a list of projects in different communities to fund and Kawenni:io/Gaweni:yo is 22nd on that list. “We need to get moving again. I know you have a lot of projects council; this one has been hanging around 33 years. A lot of work been done, just highlights and then folks…



