McKenzie Meadows developer files $200 million damages claim

April 21, 2021 71 views
A photo of the 1492 Land Back Lane camp in August 2020. The camp has changed significantly over the months with tents and makeshift housing turning to a Tiny House development on the site. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

By Lynda Powless Editor CALEDONIA-A $200 million damages claim has been filed against, among others, the Attorney General of Canada, Ontario, and the OPP by developers of the McKenzie Meadows housing subdivision at Caledonia  that has been under a protest known as 1492 Land Back Lane for almost a year. Foxgate Developments Inc.,  Ballantry Homes and Losani Homes filed a state of claim Thursday April 15th against government and police for ““negligence, malfeasance and failure to act in a reasonable manner” that “could have prevented the illegal or continued occupation.” The suit cites “the past and current illegal occupation of the construction site at 1535 McKenzie Rd.” The site was expected to see 218 detached homes and townhouses constructed on the former farmland as part of a first phase of…

