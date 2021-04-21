McKenzie Meadows developer files $200 million damages claim

By Lynda Powless Editor CALEDONIA-A $200 million damages claim has been filed against, among others, the Attorney General of Canada, Ontario, and the OPP by developers of the McKenzie Meadows housing subdivision at Caledonia that has been under a protest known as 1492 Land Back Lane for almost a year. Foxgate Developments Inc., Ballantry Homes and Losani Homes filed a state of claim Thursday April 15th against government and police for ““negligence, malfeasance and failure to act in a reasonable manner” that “could have prevented the illegal or continued occupation.” The suit cites “the past and current illegal occupation of the construction site at 1535 McKenzie Rd.” The site was expected to see 218 detached homes and townhouses constructed on the former farmland as part of a first phase of…
