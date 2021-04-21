Local News
Six Nations woman charged in theft from elderly man

April 21, 2021 100 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police have charged a 27-year old woman after an elderly man with a walker has his cash stolen while he sat in a vehicle outside a Second Line variety store Sunday, March 28th, 2021, at 12:31 PM. Police said the 79 year-old- man had been in the store, making a purchase with cash that he had in an envelope in the breast pocket of his jacket. A woman appeared to have been watching the payment transaction and then left the store. The elderly gentleman required the use of a walker to assist him in exiting the store. Police said the victim’s friend was loading the walker into the rear of the vehicle, while the victim sat in the front passenger seat when a woman…

