Six Nations man facing drug charges after suspicious vehicle complaint

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A 21-year-old Ohsweken man is facing drug charges after police received reports of a suspicious vehicle on Second Line early Thursday April 22, 2021, at 12:24 a.m..

Police found a silver 2008 BMW parked at the end of a lane way running with its headlights on as police approached the driver’s door. A man was seen slumped over the steering wheel, with an open can of beer in the middle console. Police were waking the man up when they detected an odor of alcohol on his breath, slurred speech, and blood shot eyes. The man also appeared to be confused and the vehicle was still in drive.

Police arrested the man. Police said the man refused police commands and attempted to pull away from officers. Police said while searching the man they located two plastic bags in a sweater pocket that appeared to be assorted illicit drugs. Police said during a search of the vehicle they located several various 400 to 600 mg packages of illegal marijuana productions (chewy edibles).

Police said they were suspicious the man was giving them a false name since he had no identification on him. Police were unable to confirm his identity until they returned to the police station, where his identity was confirmed.

As result of this investigation, Treyton Alexander Bomberry, 21, of Ohsweken, was held for a formal bail hearing on April 22nd, 2021. He was charged with Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking x 2 contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and Possession for Distribution of Illicit Cannabis contrary to the Cannabis Act. He was also charged with Impaired Operation of Motor Vehicle and Obstruct Peace Officer contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

