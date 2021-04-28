Be COVID Smart!

It has been a year since COVID-19 began decimating the world including the world of the Haudenosaunee. Six Nations alone has lost 10 people. Ten people loved by family and friends, knowledge keepers among them. Now the community has 25 active cases and over 100 people in isolation. So what is it going to take to get people to STAY HOME! What is it going to take to get people to stop the huge parties, there were two on the weekend by the way. Not a secret photos of the huge events were plastered all over social media. And to add to that outrageous behaviour 1492 Land Back Lane decides to hold a fundraising concert ! Completely irresponsible behavior not only by the organizers but anyone who attended and there were…
