Earth Day April 22! Nia:wen Six Nations! 2000 trees given away!

Turtle Island News marks Earth Day with annual tree-give-away By Victoria Gray Writer Fred Clause just bought three acres of land on Six Nations and he was disappointed there were only two trees on the lot. But not anymore! The Turtle Island News team gave the Six Nations resident a hand. as part of its annual Earth Day celebration and tree giveaway on April 22 . Clause was able to get a free cedar tree for the land. “This will help a lot,” he said. Despite the chill in the air and the snow on the ground the Turtle Island News gave away more than 2,000 trees and 75 pansies to more than 300 families and community members in their second pandemic drive-thru celebration. Trees were also given to the…



