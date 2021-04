Goldline Curling develops BIPOC brooms

By Josh Giles Writer Goldline Curling has taken it to the next level with representing Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) peoples. Their most recent endeavor has been to bring a trio of brooms to their line, and one of them is designed by an Indigenous curler. The #UnitedWeCurl is their newest project to represent BIPOC curlers, and has become what they call a passion project. “As the cornerstone piece of the #UnitedWeCurl initiative, Goldline Curling partnered with Andrew Paris, Deb Martin and Greyden Yee Louison to design a special series of curling brooms to promote diversity in curling.” Louison is the Indigenous curler that worked on the First Nations themed broom. Originally from Kahkewistahaw First Nation #72 in Saskatchewan, he has been curling since he was 8. “Growing…



