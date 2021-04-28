Sports
Goldline Curling develops BIPOC brooms

April 28, 2021 32 views
Goldline Curling released this special broom along with two others to celebrate BIPOC culture. All proceeds will go back into the communities of the designers.

By Josh Giles Writer Goldline Curling has taken it to the next level with representing Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) peoples. Their most recent endeavor has been to bring a trio of brooms to their line, and one of them is designed by an Indigenous curler. The #UnitedWeCurl is their newest project to represent BIPOC curlers, and has become what they call a passion project. “As the cornerstone piece of the #UnitedWeCurl initiative, Goldline Curling partnered with Andrew Paris, Deb Martin and Greyden Yee Louison to design a special series of curling brooms to promote diversity in curling.” Louison is the Indigenous curler that worked on the First Nations themed broom. Originally from Kahkewistahaw First Nation #72 in Saskatchewan, he has been curling since he was 8. “Growing…

