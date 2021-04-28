Slider
Sports

Malakai Williams has UFC in his sights

April 28, 2021 380 views
Malakai Williams has been impressing during his fast rise in the flyweight division. (Submitted Photo)

By Josh Giles Writer The 26-year-old Malakai Williams has been quickly climbing the ranks to become the top ranked flyweight fighter in Ontario. With an impressive work regiment, Williams is hoping that he can catch the eye of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in order to reach the pinnacle of the fighting world. The work as in independent fighter started for Williams as he wrapped up high school, where he quickly got noticed. “I started MMA fighting when I was 18-years-old, fresh out of high school. After my first fight, I joined the Savage Fight Team. Joining them was the best move. I started doing tournaments and won five gold medals and five silver medals in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. I’m also the Indigenous Knockout Champion,” he told Turtle Island News. It’s an…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

There may have been a chill in the air but there were a lot of warm smiles marking Turtle Island News’ annual tree giveaway that saw 2000 Cedars, White Pines, Sugar Maples, pear trees and blueberry bushes find new homes as Six Nations marked Earth Day 2021 (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Earth Day April 22! Nia:wen Six Nations! 2000 trees given away!

April 28, 2021 43

Turtle Island News marks Earth Day with annual tree-give-away By Victoria Gray Writer Fred Clause just…

Read more
As of April 27, 2021 Six Nations had 25 COVID cases and 135 people in isolation
COVID-19

Six Nations COVID cases on the rise over 200 in isolation

April 28, 2021 76

By Victoria Gray Writer Both COVID-19 and variant of concern cases are on the rise at…

Read more