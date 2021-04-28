Malakai Williams has UFC in his sights

By Josh Giles Writer The 26-year-old Malakai Williams has been quickly climbing the ranks to become the top ranked flyweight fighter in Ontario. With an impressive work regiment, Williams is hoping that he can catch the eye of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in order to reach the pinnacle of the fighting world. The work as in independent fighter started for Williams as he wrapped up high school, where he quickly got noticed. “I started MMA fighting when I was 18-years-old, fresh out of high school. After my first fight, I joined the Savage Fight Team. Joining them was the best move. I started doing tournaments and won five gold medals and five silver medals in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. I’m also the Indigenous Knockout Champion,” he told Turtle Island News. It’s an…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice