OPP investigate three vehicle collision claims life of local man

HALDIMAND COUNTY- The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating a fatal three vehicle collision that claimed the life of a Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation man. Alexander Dalton, 23, was killed OPP said when a SUV crashed into his motorcycle in a collision on King Street West in Hagersville Friday April 23, 2021 at 9:05 p.m., OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County paramedics responded to the King Street West three vehicle collision. OPP said a witness reported that a pickup, a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) and a motorcycle were involved in the collision and the SUV fled the scene. Dalton, who was riding the motorcycle suffered life threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. OPP said their investigation, has determined the motorcyclist…



