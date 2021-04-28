Local News
Six Nations councillor appointed to federal community radio fund board

April 28, 2021 58 views

By Victoria Gray Writer Indigenous radio stations don’t qualify for many community or government funding sources and Nathan Wright wants to help change that. The Six Nations Elected councillor was appointed to the Community Radio Fund of Canada’s (CRFC) board of directors in early April to help them improve and, in some cases, create relationships with Indigenous radio stations. “I wasn’t aware Indigenous radio stations were in a position where no funding pots were available to them,” he said. “I do have some experience from working with the Chiefs of Ontario, working on initiatives like that.” Wright said the board approached him to take on the volunteer position, which requires a commitment to meet on weekends four times a year. Wright will also have to identify or create more funding…

