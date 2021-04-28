Six Nations COVID cases on the rise over 200 in isolation

By Victoria Gray

Writer

Both COVID-19 and variant of concern cases are on the rise at Six Nations after declining for a month.

There are currently 25 active cases on the territory and 59 per cent of COVID-19 tests are coming back positive bringing Six Nations positivity rate per 100,000 to 143.

The total number of cases on Six Nation since the beginning of the pandemic last March has risen to 486.

No new cases were reported on April 26, one case on April 25 and eight cases on April 24, but 18 people have screened positive for an undetermined variant of concern, while 13 people have been diagnosed with the UK variant.

There are currently 135 people in self-isolation, one person is in the hospital and 10 community members have died.

Community vaccinations continue at the Gaylord Powless Arena where 1,152 people have gotten their first dose and 1,509 people have received a second dose of the Moderna vaccine. This brings the percentage of eligible community members vaccinated to 9 per cent.

Six Nations Elected Council has been working on a communications strategy to encourage more people to receive the voluntary vaccine including mailing out information the vaccine to every home on the territory.

The rising cases has put Six Nations in the Black Alert Status, which is in line with the rest of the province-wide shut down and stay-at-home order. Six Nations schools and daycares remain closed and community members are asked only to leave home for essential reasons and not to gather with anyone outside of their household.

Brantford has experienced a sharp rise in cases over the last few weeks. The County of Brant Health Unit is reporting they have 293 active cases with 15 reported on April 26. That brings the city’s total to 2,600 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. The positivity rate in Brantford and County of Brant is 180. There are 14 people in the hospital and there have been 17 deaths.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit is reporting 271 active cases of COVID-19 with six cases reported on April 25 and April 24. There were 21 reported on April 23. This brings the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,192. The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit does not have variant of concern data on its website. There have been 41 COVID related deaths.

On April 27 Hamilton reported 119 new COVID-19 cases with 1,558 active cases in the city. This brings their total number of cases to 16,582. Two new deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of causalities to 355. Hamilton Health Sciences is reporting 111 people at Hamilton hospitals with COVID-19 and 44 with COVID-19 in the intensive care ward, bringing them to 88 per cent capacity. There are 39 active community outbreaks.

Meanwhile cases in the province climbed to 3,510 on Monday and another 877 people were admitted to ICU’s. The federal government granted a request to send military teams and the Canadian Red Cross to provide humanitarian efforts in hospitals. Although the destinations are not known, GTA hospitals have been overwhelmed and are sending critically ill COVID-19 patients to hospitals more than two hours away.

For more information about COVID-19 on the territory, to book a COVID-19 test or book a vaccine visit https://www.sixnationscovid19.ca/.

Add Your Voice