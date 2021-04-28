Six Nations Elected Chief neutral on land protest and HCCC

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill took a neutral stance on the pressing issues Six Nations is facing. Hill held a virtual press conference on April 26 to talk about the 2021 federal budget and when asked about 1492 Land Back Lane and the Haudenosaunee Chiefs Confederacy Council’s moratorium on development, Hill acknowledged them and deferred to talks of unity and advancing together. “We’re very optimistic. We have to develop that road map together. There’s a lot of work that needs to happen. In terms of a stipulation the federal government calling upon us, that’s really for the people to decide. Our people have said this time and time over again: they would like to see the two bodies work together what that looks like is…



