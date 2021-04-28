Trimmed down Six Nations Elected Council, travel drop means cost savings

Six Nations Band Council is made up of one full time Chief and 9 part-time councillors . Councillors are elected at large population of 27,000 with both on and off reserve voting in 2020. The 2020 year is a transition year after elections were held. The totals will show both the current council and previous council members totals. Totals – Elected Chief & Councillor honouraria $643,443 Travel expenses $112,272 Travel honorarium-is no longer separate may be in the travel expenses Life and Health $23,711 Chief and Band Council costs have decreased by $88,251 to $643,443 following the second most expensive council in a decade with previous council costs hitting $731,694 for a 12 person council plus a chief. Cost decreases may reflect the drop to nine council members. Former Elected…



