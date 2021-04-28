Business
Local News

Trimmed down Six Nations Elected Council, travel drop means cost savings

April 28, 2021 60 views

Six Nations Band Council is made up of one full time Chief and 9 part-time councillors . Councillors are elected at large population of 27,000 with both on and off reserve voting in 2020. The 2020 year is a transition year after elections were held. The totals will show both the current council and previous council members totals. Totals – Elected Chief & Councillor honouraria $643,443 Travel expenses $112,272 Travel honorarium-is no longer separate may be in the travel expenses Life and Health $23,711 Chief and Band Council costs have decreased by $88,251 to $643,443 following the second most expensive council in a decade with previous council costs hitting $731,694 for a 12 person council plus a chief. Cost decreases may reflect the drop to nine council members. Former Elected…

