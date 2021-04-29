New Showcase Comedy Series Rutherford Falls by Navajo and Mexican American Showrunner Sierra Teller Ornelas is a Breakthrough Moment in Indigenous Representation

“In 2021, it shouldn’t feel monumental to show Indigenous people as the funny, complex, and interesting people that we are,” said Navajo and Mexican American executive producer, co-creator and showrunner Sierra Teller Ornelas. She is referring to her new comedy series, Rutherford Falls, premiering Thursday, April 29 on Showcase, with back-to-back episodes at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The groundbreaking series features one of the largest Indigenous writer’s rooms on television and is the first TV comedy to have a Native American showrunner.

“It’s been an incredible honour for me to showcase our stories, along with four other Indigenous writers, a director, co-composers, fashion designers, beaders, and other artists who contributed their excellence to this show,” said Teller Ornelas.

The 10-episode series signifies a triumphant moment in Indigenous representation in comedy television, both in front of and behind the camera. Along with a Navajo and Mexican American showrunner and an empowered room of Indigenous writers shaping the story, the series stars Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux actor Jana Schmieding and Canadian actor Michael Greyeyes, Nêhiyaw from Muskeg Lake Cree Nation. Teller Ornelas explained the importance of a writing room of Indigenous voices to accurately depict an honest portrayal of Indigenous characters and combat stereotypes.

“It was wonderful to have complex conversations with the Indigenous writers and to then recreate those discussions with the many Native characters on the show, illustrating that we are not a monolith,” she said.

Rutherford Falls is a story of two best friends, Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) and Reagan Wells (Schmieding). Nathan is a descendant of the town’s founder who takes pride in his family history and Reagan is a member of the fictional Minishonka Nation, who has dreams of championing the history of her people. Both are extremely passionate about preserving their own heritage. Nathan is adamant on stopping the removal of the town’s statue of his ancestor and Reagan is trying to revive her tribe’s cultural centre, which is currently located in the local casino. The series also stars Jesse Leigh (Heathers) and Yellowknife-born actor Dustin Milligan (Schitt’s Creek).

Teller Ornelas is one of three co-creators of the show, alongside Mike Schur (The Good Place, Parks and Recreation) and Ed Helms (The Office). With previous credits serving as a producer for Golden Globe-wining Brooklyn Nine-Nine and as a co-executive producer for Superstore, Teller Ornelas is a broadcast comedy veteran who leaned into humour to help address real life experiences that Indigenous peoples face with quick-witted writing and subtle sarcasm. The result is a smart and sincere comedy with an unapologetic playfulness in bringing heavy subject matter to light. Endearing characters, honest issues, and clever writing, Rutherford Falls is a comedy with an important message.

“In addition to wanting it to be really funny, we also made Rutherford Falls with a real attention to “Native joy” because I feel like that’s something we really need right now, and that’s very rarely shown in the media.”

