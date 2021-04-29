Daily
National News

Oklahoma court overturns two death sentences, citing McGirt 

April 29, 2021 23 views

OKLAHOMA CITY- The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday overturned the death sentences of two more convicted killers, following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction for crimes on tribal reservations in which the defendants or victims are tribal citizens.

The court reversed the convictions of Benjamin Robert Cole Sr., 56, and 59-year-old James Chandler Ryder. Cole had been sentenced to death for killing his 9-month-old daughter in Rogers County in 2002.

Ryder had been sentenced to death for the 1999 killing of Daisy Hallum, 70, and to life without parole for killing her son, Sam Hallum, 38, in Pittsburg County.

Phone calls to the attorney representing Cole and Ryder were not immediately returned.

In both cases, the crimes occurred on land within a tribe’s historical reservation and the victims were found to be, or were posthumously enrolled, as tribal citizens.

According to the Supreme Court ruling, known as McGirt, the cases now fall to federal authorities to pursue. Indictments have been issued in Cole’s case.

The state court has overturned at least eight murder convictions and the manslaughter conviction of a former Tulsa police officer based on McGirt, in addition to numerous other cases.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Ontario marks COVID 19 death toll milestone as provinces ramp up vaccination plans 

April 29, 2021 32

COVID active case rates in First Nations communities on-reserve is at the lowest since last November…

Read more
National News

New Showcase Comedy Series Rutherford Falls by Navajo and Mexican American Showrunner Sierra Teller Ornelas is a Breakthrough Moment in Indigenous Representation

April 29, 2021 20

“In 2021, it shouldn’t feel monumental to show Indigenous people as the funny, complex, and interesting…

Read more

Leave a Reply