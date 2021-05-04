Six Nations Police investigating after driver fled through intersections before hitting ditch and hydro pole

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Charges are pending after the driver of a vehicle failed to stop at an intersection and then drove through two others before police located the vehicle that had hit the ditch and collided with a hydro pole Saturday, May 1, 2021, at about 11:21 p.m..

Police said they were on general patrol when they spotted a grey 2006 Buick Sedan disobey a posted stop sign at the intersection of 5th Line Road and Seneca Road. Police activated their emergency equipment and the vehicle stopped for police directly in front of the intersection at 4th Line Road and Seneca Road. Police were notifying the Communications Centre of the traffic stop when the vehicle fled through the intersection, continuing southbound on Seneca Road.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver continued travelling at a high rate of speed, southbound on Seneca Road.

Police said the vehicle continued and approached 3rd Line Road, again failing to stop at the 4-way intersection. Police said they saw sparks fly from the vehicle from a distance and the driver appeared to have lost control. Upon arriving at the collision scene, police said the vehicle had entered the ditch. The vehicle also made contact with a hydro pole, which caused the transformer to begin sparking.

Police approached the vehicle which received major front-end damage. All three people involved in the crash were conscious and still inside the vehicle with emergency services arriving on scene.

A male driver and two occupants were transported to hospital. Hydro One attended and repaired the damage.

The investigation is continuing with several charges pending.

