Woman sent to hospital after vehicle hits ditch

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Charges are pending against a female driver involved in a single vehicle accident who was sent to Hamilton General Hospital with injuries in the Saturday, May 01, 2021, accident that occurred at about 9:14 a.m.

Six Nations police were called to the collision on Mohawk Road between First and 2nd Line Road that saw a silver 2010 Dodge Charger swerve and landed in the ditch.

Police said a female driver suffered potentially serious head injuries.

A police investigation found the severely damaged vehicle was travelling northbound and entered the southbound lane of traffic on Mohawk Road. Police said the vehicle appeared to be going the wrong way when it swerved and lost control entering the east ditch.

The vehicle continued and jumped the lane way, hitting a hydro pole and came to a rest in the east ditch.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues. Any witnesses are encouraged to contact Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811

Add Your Voice