Woman with ties to Six Nations still missing

Ontario Provincial police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman last seen at a home on Six Nations of the Grand River in late February

OPP said in a tweet Amber Ellis, 32, last seen in late February and is known to have ties to Six Nations, Brantford, Cambridge, Hamilton and Norfolk County.

Police said they’ve also received unconfirmed information that Ellis may have travelled to western Canada.

She’s described as 5’9″ tall and 120 pounds, with a thin build, long dark hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

