COVID 19 numbers remain high, another person passes

COVID-19 continues to rage through the community with deadly consequences.

Another community member has passed away due to complications with COVID-19 on April 29. That brings the total number of deaths in the community to 11. One person remains in hospital.

Elected Chief Mark Hill told the community on April 30 that there were 29 active cases and more than 50 per cent of those cases are coming back positive for a variant of concern.

“These variants of concern spread more easily,” Hill said. “They are more serious for younger people.”

There have been 16 cases of the COVID-19 UK variant and 24 cases of a variant of concern that has not been identified. The total number of cases in the community is up to 499. Another 209 community members are in self-isolation.

Meanwhile vaccinations efforts of the reserve have not been as effective as officials hoped with only 9 per cent of the population vaccinated.

“We have enough vaccines that every community member can get vaccinated,” Hill said.

In March Six Nations was given 6,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, but only 1,152 people have gotten their first shot and 1,509 have gotten their second shot.

Six Nations Elected Council has published its mass vaccinations clinic schedule and added weekend dates for those who can’t make it during the week.

All clinics are held at the Gaylord Powless Arena on Fourth Line. First dose clinics will be held on May 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; May 7, May 11 and on Saturday, May 15. All three will run from from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

A joint fist and second dose clinic is scheduled for May 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Second dose clinics will be offered on May 18, 20, 22, 25, 29 and 31. All will run from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To sign up for a vaccine visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca or call 226-227-9288 form 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

SNEC is also trying to find out how many community members are unable to get to a vaccine clinic due to mobility issues. To pre-register for a mobile vaccination call 226-227-9288.

If you have questions or concerns about getting the vaccine or want to encourage others to get it sign up for a webinar, hosted by Health Services on May 5 at 6 p.m.

Health workers will talk about vaccine myths, different kinds of vaccines, how vaccines work, vaccine safety, side effects and who is, and who isn’t eligible to get a vaccine. To register visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe-IPTVzxnP5_VdqQR_G2G8p7XA0Uxteg0dkeNpyconbupw_Q/viewform.

COVID-19 cases in Brantford have dropped slightly with 18 new cases reported Monday, with 176 active cases. This brings the total number of cases to 2,759. 19 people are in hospital and 17 people have died. Variants of concern continue to circulate with 477 cases of the UK variant, 155 undefined variants and 50 cases that tested positive for both.

Haldimand-Norfolk reported 10 new cases on Monday, with an additional 21 and 24 cases reported over the weekend. The region has 293 active cases for a total of 2,335 cases. There have been 41 deaths.

Hamilton reported 152 new cases on Monday with 1,664 active cases bringing the total to 17,681. There are 53 COVID-19 patients in the ICU bringing it to 86 per cent capacity. There have been 252 inter-regional transfers between hospitals since January 2021.

