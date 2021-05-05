Local News
Embrace her with Love: Six Nations loses MMIWG matriarch

May 5, 2021 1 view
Aileen “Kanennakene” Joseph was a strong advocate for MMIWG issues. She was an organizer of vigils at Six Nations saying we have to remember women lost to violence. (TIN File Photo)

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations has lost a matriarch of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement. Aileen “Kanennakene” Joseph has passed after surviving a battle with cancer only to succumb to COVID-19. Aileen “Kanennakene” Joseph passed at the age of 80, April 29,2021. She is the 11th Six Nations person lost to the pandemic. For 17 years she had been a tireless advocate for Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) after losing her own daughter Shelley to violence. Aileen “Kanennakene” had organized vigils and walks in support and memory of MMIWG and along with her daughter she became a voice for them. With her daughter Sheena they organized an annual vigil at Veterans Park in Ohsweken marking the national Sisters in Spirit day in October and…

