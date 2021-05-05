Gypsy Moth spraying could cost $ 2 million

Six Nations Elected Council’s Business and Infrastructure Committee approved spraying for the Gypsy moth in the community at its meeting on April 19. The move will cost $2 million. The funding will come from the OLG fund for 2021. Councillor Kerry Bomberry asked council to ensure Six Nations sprays in conjunction with surrounding communities. (SNEC) Senior Administrative Officer Darrin Jamieson gave an update on the Gypsy moth action plan at the council meeting on April 13. Jamieson said the last time SNEC sprayed to control the spread of the invasive species from Europe and Asia was in 2019. It cost SNEC around $2 million from the OLG fund to spray with Bacillus thuringiensis (BTK) in specific areas. He said the new wildlife officer, Bethany Wakefield was working to come up…



