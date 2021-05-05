Six Nations Bread and Cheese festival delayed for pandemic

It has taken a coup and now a pandemic to delay Six Nations annual Bread and Cheese celebrations. For the first time in its 155 year history Six Nations annual Bread and Cheese Festival has been postponed due to a pandemic.. It is expected to be held sometime in August. The event, that marks the Haudenosaunee relationship with the “Crown” as allies, is normally held on Queen Victoria’s Birthday the May 24th long weekend. Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill announced the delay of the much-loved festival during his weekly radio pandemic update on Friday. Hill said the delay is due to rising COVID-19 cases and rising variant of concern cases in the community. It isn’t the first time its been delayed. The annual event came to a halt during…



