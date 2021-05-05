Local News
ticker

Six Nations will celebrate pandemic warriors graduating in 2021

May 5, 2021 1 view

Six Nations will celebrate pandemic warriors graduating in 2021. These students have had to pivot from in-class learning to battling online schooling and will graduate in this unprecedented time either from grade 8, high school or post secondary school. On May 3, Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) General Finance Committee approved Grand Erie District School Board’s request for support to continue a drive-by parade graduation celebration for Six Nations students graduating from grade 8, high school and post secondary school in 2021 with a $5,000 contribution. Carey Vyse, a cultural mentor for Indigenous students at Brantford Collegiate Institute made a delegation to the committee asking for support to take on the event spearheaded by councillor Helen Miller last year. “We wanted to touch base with you guys and see if…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Items seized by police.
Local News

Three charged after Six Nations Police raid local cannabis shop

May 5, 2021 10

Two Six Nations people are facing charges after police raided a cannabis shop on Second Line…

Read more
Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill, SNEC members and volunteers delivered Bread and Cheese to driveways and porches in May 2020 to mark the event while keeping the community COVID-19 safe. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Six Nations Bread and Cheese festival delayed for pandemic

May 5, 2021 14

It has taken a coup and now a pandemic to delay Six Nations annual Bread and…

Read more