Six Nations will celebrate pandemic warriors graduating in 2021. These students have had to pivot from in-class learning to battling online schooling and will graduate in this unprecedented time either from grade 8, high school or post secondary school. On May 3, Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) General Finance Committee approved Grand Erie District School Board’s request for support to continue a drive-by parade graduation celebration for Six Nations students graduating from grade 8, high school and post secondary school in 2021 with a $5,000 contribution. Carey Vyse, a cultural mentor for Indigenous students at Brantford Collegiate Institute made a delegation to the committee asking for support to take on the event spearheaded by councillor Helen Miller last year. “We wanted to touch base with you guys and see if…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice