The crisis before the pandemic

The image haunts us. Red dresses flapping in the breeze, the numbers perplex us and the images behind the dresses drive us to tears. Today, Wednesday May 5 is Red Dress Day.The national day for remembrance for Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG). A sombre day when red dresses can be seen hung from trees, buildings and posts. On a grey day they stand out in stark contrast reminding us each one represents a person. So many women and girls just gone. Canada now is in the midst of a pandemic crisis that has shut down countries. But Canada was already in a crisis prior to the pandemic. Indigenous women were missing by th thousands numbers that shocked the country. No one really knows how many have gone…
