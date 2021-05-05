Local News
Three charged after Six Nations Police raid local cannabis shop

May 5, 2021 1 view
Items seized by police.

Two Six Nations people are facing charges after police raided a cannabis shop on Second Line Road (Sour Springs Road) Monday, May 3, 20201 Police said they were executing a Federal Cannabis Act search warrant at the store on Sour Springs Road with a road sign displaying Cannabis THC for sale. Police said a man at the front door and second man in the rear of the store were arrested. Police said inside the store they saw cannabis items on display and for sale. Police said during their investigation and search of the property,they located: – Large bulk of cannabis bud – Edible products containing Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) – Variety of gummies containing Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) – Vape products containing Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) – Psilocybin chocolate bars (AKA mushrooms) – Cocaine residue -…

