OPP recover stolen sports memorabilia, firearms and ATV in Brant County storage facility

May 6, 2021 255 views

 Recovered stolen goods (OPP Supplied Photo)

BRANT COUNTY, ON -Two Brantford men have been charged after Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) raided  a Brant County storage facility  April 26, 2021 and found  sports memorabilia, firearms and an ATV among numerous items previously reported stolen from Brant County, Waterloo Region and Elgin County.

An ATV was among the items recovered. (OPP Supplied Photo)

Some of the items recovered were from incidents dating back to 2016. All owners have been updated regarding their property.

Jayson Ronald BIGELOW, 37,  from Brantford is charged with,

  • Break, Enter a place – commit indictable offence,
  • Theft of a Motor Vehicle,
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime – Over $5000 (2 counts),
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime – Under $5000,
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm and
  • Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition.

Daniel Ryan PERRY, 33, alsofrom Brantford is charged with, Break, Enter a place – commit indictable offence and

  • Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

Both men have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in the Brantford  Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

If you have information regarding this event or any other crime activity in the area, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at https://crimestoppersbb.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

